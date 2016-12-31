The People’s Party of Arunachal on Saturday suspended four more party MLAs, taking the total number of suspensions to 11, ANI reported. The move came after suspended state chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday claimed the support of 49 lawmakers. A government spokesperson had said that 35 PPA legislators, 12 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs one lawmaker associated with the BJP and one independent had pledged support to the ousted leader’s administration.

The claim came hours after the PPA chose its MLA Takam Pario to be the state’s next chief minister. The party had said they would submit Pario’s name to Governor V Shanmuganathan, party president Kamen Ringu had said. Khandu and the six other MLAs were suspended on Thursday.

The state has been battling severe political instability for more than a year now. In December 2015, a number of Congress legislators had revolted against then chief minister Nabam Tuki. One of the dissidents, Kalikho Pul, took over the post in February with the help of 11 Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers. In July, the Supreme Court reversed this development, reinstating Tuki. However, Tuki did not have the support of a majority of the Congress legislators, after which Khandu, a Congress member at the time, took over.

Kalikho Pul had committed suicide in August. In October, Khandu and 43 other MLAs defected from the Congress and joined the PPA, a regional party. The PPA, BJP and other regional parties are part of the North East Democratic Alliance.