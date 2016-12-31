Two explosions in central Baghdad killed at least 21 civilians and injured more than 40 others on Saturday. The blasts took place in an area packed with wholesale markets teeming with labourers, Reuters reported.

While one of the explosions was triggered by a suicide bomber, the other was a planted bomb, an official of the Iraqi Interior Ministry said. Authorities expect the toll to rise. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Baghdad has been on high alert since Iraq’s military started it biggest offensive to retake the Islamic State group’s stronghold, Mosul. The city was taken over by the terror outfit in 2014.

BREAKING: Huge blast in a market in the Al-Sinak area in central #Baghdad. More than a dozen casualties. pic.twitter.com/7jIZS4JreF — Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) December 31, 2016