Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to add as many as 15,000 personnel to the Delhi Police, PTI reported. “I feel Delhi Police strength is not adequate. It has to increase,” Singh said, adding that the proposal is awaiting the Finance Ministry’s nod.

Singh was speaking at a police event where ranks were awarded to 24 personnel out of the 27,000 promoted this year, PTI reported. Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma and other senior officials, constables also attended the event.

Till December 16, there have been over 25,000 promotions granted in the Delhi police. This is the highest ever in the last 10 years, home ministry officials told The Economic Times. In 2016, there have been 11,603 promotions at the level of constable to head constable, and as many as 900 assistant sub-inspectors have been promoted, the report added. There had been a stagnation in several police ranks which was adversely affecting the morale of the police force, reported PTI.