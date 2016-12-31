Pakistan is expected to submit a report on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to the new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on his first working day at the headquarters, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s permanent UN representative Maleeha Lodhi will pass on the dossier to Guterres on January 2 along with evidence of an alleged attempt at a violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine, the English daily added. In November, Pakistan had alleged that an Indian submarine that attempted to “intrude into its waters was spotted and forced to abandon the mission”.

Earlier, Pakistan was criticised for delaying presenting evidence of Jadhav’s alleged involvement to the UN. Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had said on December 7 that the material provided “is lacking in English” and that it was “insufficient”. In his UN General Assembly address in September 2016, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had said the country will share a dossier with the UN on Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

According to Pakistan’s claims, Jadhav, who was caught by its security forces earlier in 2016, is an alleged operative of Research and Analysis Wing. Pakistan claimed Jadhav had confessed to being assigned by RAW to promote unrest in Balochistan, Dawn reported. However, India has repeatedly rejected these allegations.