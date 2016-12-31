A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi announces schemes for farmers, pregnant women, senior citizens in NYE address: The government will provide new credit limits for small enterprises and lower interest rates on home loans for lower-income groups. 33 People’s Party MLAs, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, join BJP: This leaves the state party with 10 legislators in the House, making the BJP the ruling party. Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav back in Samajwadi Party after yesterday’s expulsion: The announcement comes after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the support of 200 of the 229 party MLAs on Saturday. Bipin Rawat and Birender Singh Dhanoa take charge of Indian Army, Air Force: They succeed General Dalbir Singh Suhag and Air Marshal Arup Raha respectively. Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary: Leaders and party workers gathered at their headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah area to show support. Pakistan to present dossier on India to new UN Secretary General: The report will also contain information on an alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught by the country in 2016. Donald Trump welcomes Vladimir Putin’s move not to expel US diplomats: The President-elect said he always knew the Russian President was ‘very smart’. Rajnath Singh clears proposal to add 15,000 personnel to Delhi Police: The Home Minister said the proposal was awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry. Nasa will add leap second to masterclock, 2017 to be delayed by a second: Between 23:59:59 and 00:00:00, digital clocks will record a second that is 23:59:60. Greek ambassador killed by wife’s boyfriend, says Brazil police: Sergio Gomez Moreira, a policeman, confessed to strangling the diplomat during a physical fight.