At least 35 people died at an Istanbul nightclub on Sunday after an attacker dressed as Santa Claus rained bullets on partygoers soon after the new year began. Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker had killed a police officer before entering the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy area around 1.30 am local time. At least 40 others were injured.

“A terrorist with a long-range weapon…brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun,” Sahin said, according to the BBC. Government officials later said the attacker had been killed.

At least 600 people were at the nightclub’s New Year’s Eve party when the attack began, CNN Turk reported. The club is located on the Bosphorus river, and several people jumped into the water to escape. They were later rescued by the police.