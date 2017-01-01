The big news: 35 killed in mass shooting at Istanbul nightclub, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced several new schemes in his NYE address, and the RBI said NRIs can deposit old notes till June 30.
A look at the headlines as the new year begins:
- At least 35 killed in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve: The attacker, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, began his siege shortly after midnight.
- Narendra Modi announces schemes for farmers, pregnant women, senior citizens in NYE address: The government will provide new credit limits for small enterprises and lower interest rates on home loans for lower-income groups.
- NRIs can deposit their old notes at special RBI counters by June 30: Indian who were abroad between November 9 and December 30 can exchange their notes till March 31 by providing proof of their travels, the central bank said.
- 33 People’s Party MLAs, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, join BJP: This leaves the state party with 10 legislators in the House, making the BJP the ruling party.
- Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav back in Samajwadi Party after yesterday’s expulsion: The announcement comes after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the support of 200 of the 229 party MLAs on Saturday.
- Bipin Rawat and Birender Singh Dhanoa take charge of Indian Army, Air Force: They succeed General Dalbir Singh Suhag and Air Marshal Arup Raha respectively.
- Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary: Leaders and party workers gathered at their headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah area to show support.
- Pakistan to present dossier on India to new UN Secretary General: The report will also contain information on an alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught by the country in 2016.
- Donald Trump welcomes Vladimir Putin’s move not to expel US diplomats: The President-elect said he always knew the Russian President was ‘very smart’.
- Greek ambassador killed by wife’s boyfriend, says Brazil police: Sergio Gomez Moreira, a policeman, confessed to strangling the diplomat during a physical fight.