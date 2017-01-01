A look at the headlines as the new year begins:

At least 35 killed in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve: The attacker, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, began his siege shortly after midnight. Narendra Modi announces schemes for farmers, pregnant women, senior citizens in NYE address: The government will provide new credit limits for small enterprises and lower interest rates on home loans for lower-income groups. NRIs can deposit their old notes at special RBI counters by June 30: Indian who were abroad between November 9 and December 30 can exchange their notes till March 31 by providing proof of their travels, the central bank said. 33 People’s Party MLAs, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, join BJP: This leaves the state party with 10 legislators in the House, making the BJP the ruling party. Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav back in Samajwadi Party after yesterday’s expulsion: The announcement comes after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the support of 200 of the 229 party MLAs on Saturday. Bipin Rawat and Birender Singh Dhanoa take charge of Indian Army, Air Force: They succeed General Dalbir Singh Suhag and Air Marshal Arup Raha respectively. Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary: Leaders and party workers gathered at their headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah area to show support. Pakistan to present dossier on India to new UN Secretary General: The report will also contain information on an alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught by the country in 2016. Donald Trump welcomes Vladimir Putin’s move not to expel US diplomats: The President-elect said he always knew the Russian President was ‘very smart’. Greek ambassador killed by wife’s boyfriend, says Brazil police: Sergio Gomez Moreira, a policeman, confessed to strangling the diplomat during a physical fight.