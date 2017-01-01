Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman on Sunday announced his retirement from professional tennis. Devvarman is a former Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist.

On Twitter, the 31-year-old said, “Starting 2017 on a new note and retiring from professional tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years.”

In December 2016, the All India Tennis Association had said Devvarman was being considered as a replacement candidate for Zeeshan Ali’s post as India’s Davis Cup coach. Ali retained his position. Speculation about his retirement surfaced after he decided to skip the 2017 Chennai Open which begins on January 2.

Devvarman made headlines at the Chennai Open’s singles event in 2009. In 2010, he won gold medals at the Delhi Commonwealth Games and during the singles and doubles events at the Guangzhou Asian Games. His rankings reached their peak at 62 in July 2011.