At least 23 people were killed when a ferry caught fire near Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Sunday morning. The local police said more than 17 people were injured in the incident.

The ferry was on its way from Jakarta’s port of Muara Angke to Tidung Island, a popular holiday destination. Investigators have yet to confirm the number of people on board the ferry. Local police spokesperson Ferry Budiharso said the fire started from a short circuit in the power generator of the ferry, Zahro Express.

Spokesperson of the country’s national disaster management agency said that 194 people have been rescued. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the search and rescue operations were under way, reported Al Jazeera. He said the passenger vessel had only 100 life jackets on board. The ferry was carrying around 250 people – way more than its capacity.