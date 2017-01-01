The National Security Guard’s website was hacked on Sunday by a group identifying itself as the “Alone injector”. The website was taken down as soon as the breach was detected, reported The Indian Express.

The group posted a message calling for “Free Kashmir”, and mentioned Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, prompting speculations that the group might be based out of the neighbouring country. The group also posted messages filled with expletives directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and posted an image that showed police officials beating up civilians.

This comes only weeks after hacker group Legion breached email and social media accounts of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, and journalists Barkha Dutt and Ravish Kumar’s in December. The group claimed that their action was aimed at making classified information public.