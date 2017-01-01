The price of subsidised liquid petroleum gas was raised by Rs 2 per cylinder on Sunday. This is the eighth time that the cooking gas prices have been increased in the past seven months. After the hike, a cylinder of subsidised cooking gas will cost Rs 434.71, while the price of an unsubsidised LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1 dearer at Rs 585.

Price of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel was also increased by 8.6% to Rs 52,540.63 per kilolitre, reported PTI. The price of jet fuel was slashed by 3.7% on December 1. Oil firms revise the rates of jet fuel and cooking gas on the 1st of every month based on the price of oil and the previous month’s foreign exchange rate.