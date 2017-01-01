A look at the headlines right now:

Supporters declare CM Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party national president: Mulayam Singh said the convention, during which the declaration was made, was held in violation of party rules. Two Indians among 39 killed in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve: The attacker, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, began his siege shortly after midnight. National Security Guard website hacked, messages calling for ‘Free Kashmir’ posted: The portal was taken down as soon as the breach was detected. SBI reduces lending rate by 90 basis points across maturities: The step would make home, auto and personal loans cheaper. NRIs can deposit their old notes at special RBI counters by June 30: Indians who were abroad between November 9 and December 30 can exchange their notes till March 31 by providing proof of their travels, the central bank said. At least 23 people dead after ferry catches fire near Indonesian capital of Jakarta: The passenger vessel was on its way to a resort island when the fire started, reportedly from a short circuit in the power generator. Price of subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 2, jet fuel rates up by 8.6%: This is the eighth time that cooking gas prices have been increased in the past seven months. Army wants peace, but will not step back if attacked, says new Army chief: General Bipin Rawat defended his appointment and said it was a government decision. Burundi environment minister shot dead in capital: A woman who was with him on his way home is being questioned, the police said. Pakistan to present dossier on India to new UN Secretary General: The report will also contain information on an alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught by the country in 2016.