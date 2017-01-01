The big news: Mulayam Singh Yadav expels Akhilesh supporters from party, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Two Indians were among 39 killed in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub, and the National Security Guard website was hacked.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supporters declare CM Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party national president: Mulayam Singh said the convention, during which the declaration was made, was held in violation of party rules.
- Two Indians among 39 killed in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve: The attacker, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, began his siege shortly after midnight.
- National Security Guard website hacked, messages calling for ‘Free Kashmir’ posted: The portal was taken down as soon as the breach was detected.
- SBI reduces lending rate by 90 basis points across maturities: The step would make home, auto and personal loans cheaper.
- NRIs can deposit their old notes at special RBI counters by June 30: Indians who were abroad between November 9 and December 30 can exchange their notes till March 31 by providing proof of their travels, the central bank said.
- At least 23 people dead after ferry catches fire near Indonesian capital of Jakarta: The passenger vessel was on its way to a resort island when the fire started, reportedly from a short circuit in the power generator.
- Price of subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 2, jet fuel rates up by 8.6%: This is the eighth time that cooking gas prices have been increased in the past seven months.
- Army wants peace, but will not step back if attacked, says new Army chief: General Bipin Rawat defended his appointment and said it was a government decision.
- Burundi environment minister shot dead in capital: A woman who was with him on his way home is being questioned, the police said.
- Pakistan to present dossier on India to new UN Secretary General: The report will also contain information on an alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught by the country in 2016.