The price of petrol was hiked by Rs 1.29 a litre on Sunday. Diesel prices were also revised with an increase of 97 paise per litre. The new rates will be in effect from Sunday midnight. The hike rates exclude state taxes.

Earlier on Sunday, subsidised cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 2 and jet fuel rates were hiked by 8.6%. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp revise the fuel rates on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price in the previous fortnight. The fuel rates were last revised on December 16.