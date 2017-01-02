Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year’s Eve speech a “sham” as it did not elaborate on the gains and losses caused by the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, PTI reported. Kejriwal also called on the Modi-led central government to issue a white paper on the benefits of the discontinuation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills.

“Demonetisation is the biggest scam of independent India and is entirely guided by politics and corruption,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, adding that it was the “scam of all scams”. Kejriwal also urged Modi and the Reserve Bank of India to provide information on the amount of money deposited during the 50-day-long exercise.

Modi destroyed the reputation of the Prime Minister’s Office because of demonetisation, he said. “Around 100 people have lost their lives. People’s houses have been ruined. Paytm has been the biggest beneficiary of demonetisation. What did we achieve?” Kejriwal asked. He also claimed that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party had informed “its rich friends” about the move before its implementation.

The Delhi chief minister has been one of the most vocal critics of the currency ban since its announcement on November 8 last year. The country has faced a severe cash crunch after demonetisation, though Modi, along with the RBI and other Union ministers, has repeatedly said the situation would improve after the 50-day window. His government has also faced criticism from all quarters since the announcement of the move, with former prime minister Manmohan Singh calling it a “monumental management failure” and “legalised plunder”.

The prime minister and his party have also vigorously promoted the idea of a cashless economy. A panel, headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has been constituted to promote digital transactions in the country. In an effort to promote online transactions, Modi on Friday had also launched the Bhim app, which he said would make cashless transactions across the country easier for the public.