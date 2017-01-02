The big news: Akhilesh Yadav says decision on SP leadership was tough but right, and 9 other stories
In other headlines: SBI cut its lending rate by 90 basis points, and Pakistan said India’s bid to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar was ‘politically motivated’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Samajwadi Party rift is a ‘family drama’, BJP says it is UP’s only option: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said the Akhilesh-Mulayam Singh Yadav row will result in a ‘total pack up’ of the ruling party in the poll-bound state.
- SBI reduces lending rate by 90 basis points across maturities: The step would make home, auto and personal loans cheaper.
- India’s bid to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar is ‘politically motivated’, says Pakistan: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the country’s proposal to the UN Security Council was ‘replete with frivolous information’.
- Narendra Modi’s New Year’s Eve speech a ‘sham’, issue white paper on demonetisation, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister called the currency ban a ‘scam of all scams’ and reiterated that the BJP had informed ‘its rich friends’ before the move.
- Two Indians among 39 killed in mass shooting at Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve: The attacker, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, began his siege shortly after midnight.
- Petrol price increased by Rs 1.29/litre, diesel up by 97 paise: The new fuel rates will be in effect from Sunday midnight.
- Pentagon condemns North Korea after claim it will test missile that can reach US: Washington warns Pyongyang against ‘provocative actions’ after regime announces it will test an intercontinental ballistic missile
- At least 23 people dead after ferry catches fire near Jakarta, Indonesia: The passenger vessel was on its way to a resort island when the fire started, reportedly from a short circuit in the power generator.
- Five Delhi Police personnel suspended, charged with culpable homicide after suspect dies in custody: The officers are believed to have beaten up the victim, a fruit seller, after which he died jumping off the fourth floor of the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.
- Somdev Devvarman announces retirement from professional tennis: The 31-year-old Asian Games gold medalist said he was starting 2017 on a new note.