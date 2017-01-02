United States President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said couriers should replace emails, as “no computer is safe”, reported AP. “If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier,” he said. “No computer is safe, I don’t care what they say.”

Commenting on the allegations made by US intelligence agencies that Russia had tried to influence the presidential elections, Trump asked the officials to be “sure because it is a pretty serious charge”. Claiming he was an expert at hacking, the president-elect said, “Hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else.”

On December 29, the Barack Obama administration expelled 35 suspected Russian spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies in retaliation to the Kremlin allegedly hacking into accounts of Democratic Party organisations and its candidates in the run up to the 2016 US presidential elections. The US believes the breaches were orchestrated by Russian forces under the direct instructions of President Vladimir Putin.

On this breach, Trump claimed to have some exclusive information. “I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation,” he said according to The New York Times. When asked what the information is, he said he would reveal it on “Tuesday or Wednesday”.

Russia has denied involvement in the hacking, which had led to the release of more than 20,000 emails and documents by WikiLeaks. The documents had revealed that top officials at the democratic committee had secretly planned to undermine Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign during the Democratic primaries.

Trump, however, has repeatedly expressed scepticism that any such attack had taken place. “I don’t believe they [Russia] interfered,” he told TIME for its Person of the Year 2016 issue.