The big news: No room for religion in politics, rules SC in Hindutva case, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Anurag Thakur was removed as the BCCI president, and Mulayam Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav will fight it over the SP symbol at the EC.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No room for religion in politics, an election is a secular exercise, SC rules in Hindutva case: Politicians cannot seek votes in the name of caste, creed or religion, the bench said.
- Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI president, Ajay Shirke as secretary: Thakur was accused of perjury during a hearing on December 15 during a hearing for the case involving the cricketing body and the Justice Lodha Committee.
- Mulayam Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav to fight over Samajwadi Party symbol at Election Commission: Shivpal Yadav said on Twitter that the national convention meeting, which was scheduled for January 5, had been postponed.
- Appoint Sasikala Natarajan Tamil Nadu chief minister immediately, says Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker: M Thambidurai said the AIADMK general secretary’s speech at her swearing in had affirmed the party’s confidence in her ability to think like Jayalalithaa.
- Nuclear-capable missile Agni-IV test-fired off Odisha coast: It is capable of carrying a one-tonne warhead to a distance of up to 4,000 km.
- Indian markets open lower as banking stocks face selling pressure from investors: Lending rate cuts by public banks and low-cost housing schemes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi hurt sentiments.
- Total deposits in Jan Dhan Yojana accounts rise to Rs 87,000 crore 45 days after demonetisation: The Income Tax Department said it was investigating areas and bank branches where the largest sums of money had been deposited under the scheme.
- Patanjali biggest disruptive force in India’s FMCG sector in 2016, finds Assocham-TechSci report: The Baba Ramdev-promoted company saw an annual growth of 146%, with a turnover of $769 million for the 2016 financial year, according to the study.
- Donald Trump wants email replaced with couriers because ‘no computer is safe’: The US president-elect, claiming to be a hacking expert, warned intelligence officials to be sure before making accusations against Russia.
- Five Delhi Police personnel suspended, charged with culpable homicide after suspect dies in custody: The officers are believed to have beaten up the victim, a fruit seller, after which he died jumping off the fourth floor of the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.