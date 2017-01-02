Output growth in eight core industrial sectors slowed to 4.9% in November, government data revealed on Monday. The industrial sector had grown at 6.6% in October. However, growth in the same sector was at 0.6% in November 2015.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said electricity production, fertiliser output and coal performed comparatively better among the eight infrastructure sectors that make up 38% in the Index of Industrial Production.

Electricity generation grew 10.2% in November, while it had grown at 2.8% in October, reported The Economic Times. Fertiliser output went up 2.4% in November, against 0.8% in October. Coal production also recorded a rise of 6.4% in November after three months of decline.

Refineries performed the worst as its output expansion reported a 2% growth, against the 15.1% recorded in October. Steel output expansion also slowed to 5.6% from 16.9% in the previous month. For cement, the output went up 0.5%, while there was a 6.2% rise in the sector in October. Production of crude oil (5.4%) and natural gas (1.7%) also slowed in November.