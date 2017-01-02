A Pakistani senate committee on Monday passed the draft legislation of the Hindu Marriages Bill 2016, reported Dawn. The Bill was passed by the country’s National Assembly in September and will become a law after it gets the Senate’s nod.

The Bill will allow Hindus living in Pakistan to register marriages and move court in case of separation. The Bill also allows members of the community to have a proof of marriage similar to nikahnama (Islamic marriage contract), which is given to Muslim couples.

It also provides for Hindu widows to remarry. Clause 17 of the Bill states that a Hindu woman “shall have the right to re-marry of her own will and consent after the death of her husband, provided a period of six months has lapsed after the husband’s death”.

Minority member in National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani hailed the move and said the bill was new year’s gift for Hindus living in Pakistan. “Today, we are proud to be Hindu Pakistanis after the approval of the bill. Hindus will now be able to get registered their marriages and also apply for divorce under family laws,” Vankwani said.