The Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell on Monday arrested a central armed police employee for hacking into Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor’s Income Tax account. The arrest was made after Kapoor’s chartered accountant filed a complaint about the breach, which occurred in September 2016.

The accused, 26, said he wanted to get Kapoor’s phone number so that he could talk to her because he was a fan, The Indian Express reported. Officials said they tracked him down using the Internet Protocol address on his cellphone, which was used to hack into Kapoor’s account.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Saxena said the accused used Kapoor’s account permanent account number, obtained online, to hack into her I-T account. The accused also paid Kapoor’s quarterly tax dues and changed her I-T account password, the English daily reported. He has been booked under the charges of impersonation and sections of the Information Technology Act.