A look at the headlines right now:

One party trying to launch leader for 15 years, another is busy with family feud, PM says at poll rally in Lucknow: Narendra Modi said the country would progress only after Uttar Pradesh’s fortune changed. Service charge at restaurants is voluntary, clarifies Centre: The government directed states to advise hotels and restaurants to display the notification at their premises. Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI president, Ajay Shirke as secretary: Thakur was accused of perjury during a hearing for the case involving the cricketing body and the Justice Lodha Committee. Home minister blames ‘western ways’ for Bengaluru mass molestation, NCW wants him to resign: G Parmeshwara said ‘such incident happen’, while the police promised to take action against the culprits. Appoint Sasikala Natarajan Tamil Nadu chief minister immediately, says Lok Sabha deputy speaker: M Thambidurai said the AIADMK general secretary’s speech at her swearing-in had affirmed the party’s confidence in her ability to think like Jayalalithaa. Paramilitary staffer arrested for hacking Kareena Kapoor’s I-T account: The 26-year-old said he wanted to gain access to her phone number to talk to her because he was a fan. No room for religion in politics, an election is a secular exercise, SC rules in Hindutva case: Politicians cannot seek votes in the name of caste, creed or religion, the bench said. Pakistani senate committee passes landmark Bill allowing Hindu marriages to be registered: The Hindu Marriages Bill 2016 will also allow Hindu widows to remarry. Output growth in eight core industrial sectors slows to 4.9% in November: Production of electricity, coal and fertilisers did comparatively well while refineries output recorded the least expansion. Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub shooting: The extremist group said the attack was part of its operations against Turkey, which it described as ‘the protector of the cross’.