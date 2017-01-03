Farmers in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district gave away their vegetables for free on Monday to protest against the impact of demonetisation on their businesses, PTI reported. Nearly 30,000 citizens queued up in the Dharna Sthal area as over 1 lakh kg of vegetables were handed out, PTI reported.

Vegetables prices have gone down drastically in the past couple of days, both in wholesale and open markets, said Hitesh Varu, president of the Chhattisgarh Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh. He added that the farmers were not even making as much they spent to cultivate their crops. The association demanded that the government waive their outstanding electricity bills upto July 2017, as well as the interest on farm loans for the current season. They have also demanded that sugar plantations be set up in high cultivation areas.

In December, the farmers had dumped tonnes of tomatoes on the roads of Chhattisgarh’s Jasper and Durg districts after being fed up of the constant decline in the prices of the vegetables, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the All India Bank Employees’ Association has planned a nation-wide protest on Tuesday against the workload bank employees have been facing since demonetisation. They are also protesting against allegations that bank employees have been helping black money hoarders. “As employees, we feel our image has taken a beating as customers think we are hiding cash from them and helping the rich. In reality, nationalised banks are struggling without cash supply,” CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the AIBEA told Scroll.in.

In a surprise announcement on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would no longer remain legal tender. Since then, the country has been facing a severe cash crunch, and the government has been coming up with ways to promote digital transactions in the country.