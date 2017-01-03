European Union lifts ban on import of certain vegetables from India
In 2014, restrictions were imposed on the trade of vegetables, including bitter gourd, egg plant, snake gourd and taro leaves.
The European Union has lifted a ban on the import of selected vegetables from India, Cochin International Airport Limited announced on Tuesday. The restriction was imposed in May 2014.
The ban – which included mangoes, bitter gourd, egg plant, snake gourd and taro leaves – was imposed citing the possible presence of harmful organisms in the vegetables. The curbs had a negative impact on agriculture trading and exports in India.
The statement quoted the Indian agricultural ministry’s assistant director RS Arora, who said the Centre had received a notification from the European Union about relaxing restrictions on vegetable imports, PTI reported.
In January 2016, the European Commission had lifted the ban on the import of mangoes after a probe into their production allayed the panel’s fears.