The European Union has lifted a ban on the import of selected vegetables from India, Cochin International Airport Limited announced on Tuesday. The restriction was imposed in May 2014.

The ban – which included mangoes, bitter gourd, egg plant, snake gourd and taro leaves – was imposed citing the possible presence of harmful organisms in the vegetables. The curbs had a negative impact on agriculture trading and exports in India.

The statement quoted the Indian agricultural ministry’s assistant director RS Arora, who said the Centre had received a notification from the European Union about relaxing restrictions on vegetable imports, PTI reported.

In January 2016, the European Commission had lifted the ban on the import of mangoes after a probe into their production allayed the panel’s fears.