Former Puducherry Speaker VMC Sivakumar was murdered by an unidentified gang at Neravy-Thirupattinam in Karaikal on Tuesday, PTI reported. Police are on the lookout for the attackers.

There are conflicting reports about how he was killed. The news agency reported that a group of assailants hacked the 67-year-old with sickles while he was on his way to inspect a construction site. A report by The Hindu, however, said the attackers hurled crude bombs at the former speaker at a construction site.

Sivakumar started his political career as a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate in 1977 from Neravy Thirupattinam. He won his first election as an MLA in 1980 and was elected five times. He also held several cabinet posts. Sivakumar joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in May 2016, but lost the Assembly election that year.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.