People who pay online for their liquefied petroleum gas cylinders will soon get a discount of Rs 5, PTI reported on Tuesday. State-owned retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd have decided to offer the discount to encourage cashless transaction. However, the official statement did not mention the date from when this will be in effect.

“Customers can make payment through existing online modes of net banking, credit and debit cards,” the statement said. A subsidised LPG cylinder costs Rs 434.71 in Delhi, while a cylinder without subsidy costs Rs 585. The discount is made available to the consumers via a “cash back” method, which means the Rs 5 will be credited to the customer’s account within three working days. This comes only days after the price of subsidised cooking gas was increased by Rs 2 on Sunday.

The government has been trying to push citizens to opt for digital methods of payment since the demonetisation Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been campaigning vigorously for a “cashless economy” since he announced the Centre’s decision to scrap high-value currency notes to fight black money, corruption and counterfeiting.