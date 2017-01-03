A look at the headlines right now:

Trinamool workers attack BJP’s Kolkata office after MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam: Mamata Banerjee said her party was being targeted for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move. SP’s Abu Azmi says Bengaluru’s women were molested because of what they wore: ‘If we say anything against girls and boys going out together, we are called old-fashioned,’ he said. Former Puducherry speaker VMC Sivakumar murdered: There are conflicting reports about how he was killed. Income Tax department tells officials to redress grievances within 30 days: Directorate of Tax Payer Services said complaints must be transferred within five day if it does not pertain to the Central Board of Direct Taxes. RBI asks banks to issue 40% of currency to cash-strapped rural areas: The notes being sent right now are not proportionate to the amount required, the central bank said. European Union lifts ban on import of certain vegetables from India: In 2014, restrictions were imposed on the trade of mangoes, bitter gourd, egg plant, snake gourd and taro leaves. Sebi approves BSE’s initial public offering proposal: The IPO of Asia’s oldest stock exchange is likely to generate a sale of 29,955,434 shares via the offer-for-sale option. Raipur farmers give away 1 lakh kilos of vegetables for free in protest against demonetisation: The Kisan Sangh demanded that the government waive the interest on their farm loans for the current season. Three Kabir Kala Manch activists granted bail after over three years in prison: They were arrested while holding a demonstration outside state Assembly and accused of being members of a banned Naxalite (Maoist) party in 2013. Ivan Rogers resigns as British ambassador to EU months before Brexit talks: His tenure was supposed to end in November 2017.