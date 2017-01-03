The big news: Mamata Banerjee sees political vendetta in TMC MP's arrest, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: SP’s Abu Azmi said Bengaluru’s women were molested because of what they wore, and former Puducherry speaker VMC Sivakumar was murdered.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trinamool workers attack BJP’s Kolkata office after MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam: Mamata Banerjee said her party was being targeted for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.
- SP’s Abu Azmi says Bengaluru’s women were molested because of what they wore: ‘If we say anything against girls and boys going out together, we are called old-fashioned,’ he said.
- Former Puducherry speaker VMC Sivakumar murdered: There are conflicting reports about how he was killed.
- Income Tax department tells officials to redress grievances within 30 days: Directorate of Tax Payer Services said complaints must be transferred within five day if it does not pertain to the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
- RBI asks banks to issue 40% of currency to cash-strapped rural areas: The notes being sent right now are not proportionate to the amount required, the central bank said.
- European Union lifts ban on import of certain vegetables from India: In 2014, restrictions were imposed on the trade of mangoes, bitter gourd, egg plant, snake gourd and taro leaves.
- Sebi approves BSE’s initial public offering proposal: The IPO of Asia’s oldest stock exchange is likely to generate a sale of 29,955,434 shares via the offer-for-sale option.
- Raipur farmers give away 1 lakh kilos of vegetables for free in protest against demonetisation: The Kisan Sangh demanded that the government waive the interest on their farm loans for the current season.
- Three Kabir Kala Manch activists granted bail after over three years in prison: They were arrested while holding a demonstration outside state Assembly and accused of being members of a banned Naxalite (Maoist) party in 2013.
- Ivan Rogers resigns as British ambassador to EU months before Brexit talks: His tenure was supposed to end in November 2017.