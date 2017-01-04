Bengaluru molestation: Police say they found ‘credible evidence’, register FIR
Investigators had obtained footage from 45 CCTV cameras on MG Road, Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said.
The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday filed an FIR in connection with the harassment women faced on the city’s streets on New Year’s Eve. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said the team investigating the incident, led by a deputy commissioner of police, had recovered footage from 45 CCTV cameras on MG Road.
“As promised, we have found credible evidence in the case of wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob,” he said in a series of tweets. “We have taken action by registering a FIR,” he said, adding that the police were working, “though silently”.
On December 31, an unruly mob was seen pawing, molesting and passing laws remarks at women on the streets of Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road. Police were unable to rein in the disorderly group of men, The Times of India reported.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women on Tuesday issued summons to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for their remarks on the incident. “There are men across parties who make these disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is the nation heading?” NCW Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam told PTI.
A day after the incident was reported, the Karnataka minister had said that the “western ways” among youngsters was to blame. Azmi had said on Tuesday that the women had been molested en masse because of their “short clothes”. He also compared women to “sugar”, saying they “will always attract ants”.
Azmi’s comments on Tuesday came hours after the Centre had criticised Parameshwara for his comments and said crimes against women would not go unpunished. Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh, too, condemned the remarks, saying “protecting the modesty of women” was the state government’s duty.