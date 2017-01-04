Nayna Bandyopadhyay, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay who was arrested in connection with a chit fund scam on Tuesday, registered a police complaint against the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday. In her complaint at the Bidhan Nagar station in West Bengal, she alleged that the agency did not inform her or any of their family of the TMC leader’s arrest or about where he was being taken.

Meanwhile, Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar said there was no evidence to prove any of the “totally baseless” allegations against his client. He reiterated Trinamool’s stand that his arrest by the CBI was part of a “political vendetta”. The parliamentarian was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, which the CBI is investigating as part of its larger inquiry into several national chit fund cases.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay will seek bail in the case when he is produced in court on Wednesday, his counsel said. “He has some health issues, so we will produce medical documents in court,” Advocate Majumdar added.

Earlier, the CBI had accused Rose Valley Chairman Gautam Kundu and three others of defrauding investors from across the country of more than Rs 17,000 crore. In its chargesheet, the agency had said it was still investigating the role of “influential people” and uncovering money trails in the case. Another TMC leader, Tapas Pal, was sent to CBI custody on December 30 for his involvement in the scam. His remand was extended by three days on Tuesday. The CBI had summoned both Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Pal on December 27.

Meanwhile, Chandrima Bhattacharya, a leader of the ruling party in West Bengal, filed a complaint against the CBI with the state’s Anandpur Police over her colleague’s arrest. TMC MLAs are scheduled to meet West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at noon on Wednesday to raise the subject.

Following the arrests, Trinamool’s students’ wing attacked the BJP office in Kolkata. BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house in Kolkata’s Uttarpara locality was also attacked on Tuesday night allegedly by TMC workers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed the arrest of her party MP was the Centre’s way to retaliate against her criticism of the demonetisation drive. “Political vendetta has reached a new low. I will not be surprised if they arrest all our MPs,” she had said, adding that political parties were afraid to voice their opinion on the currency ban.

BJP, however, has dismissed Banerjee’s claims. “Let Mamata Banerjee say anything on Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest; the law will take its own course,” said party leader Siddharth Nath Singh. The chief minister had announced that her party will launch agitations in Delhi and across West Bengal on Wednesday in protest against the MP’s arrest.

