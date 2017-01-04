The big news: Election dates announced, results on March 11, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Two men were caught on camera molesting a woman in Bengaluru, and MK Stalin was appointed the working president of the DMK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission announces poll dates for five states: Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases, between February 11 to March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said.
- Two scooter-borne men molest woman in Bengaluru, assault caught on camera: The incident is believed to have taken place a few hours after the mass street harassment reported from the heart of the state capital on New Year’s Eve.
- MK Stalin appointed DMK working president: The health of his father, party chief M Karunanidhi, has deteriorated significantly over the past few months.
- TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife files complaint against CBI over his arrest: The parliamentarian’s lawyer said they would seek bail and produce documents in court to prove that he was in poor health.
- At least 150 prisoners in Philippines escape after jail is attacked by 100 gunmen: Authorities say the attack at the North Cotabato District Jail was likely carried out by militants linked to separatist Islamist groups.
- Computers could pick the Army chief if seniority were the only criterion, says Manohar Parrikar: No procedures were violated when General Bipin Rawat was selected to the top post, the defence minister said.
- Bombs hurled at BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house allegedly by TMC workers: In her police complaint, she alleged that three masked men had assaulted her and vandalised her house.
- Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as 44th chief justice of India: President Pranab Mukherjee administered his oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
- Turkey identifies suspect behind Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39: So far, 16 people have been detained in connection with the New Year’s attack, in which 39 people were killed.
- Supreme Court seeks list of companies with over Rs 500 crore debt: There are more than 70,000 cases involving over Rs 5 lakh crore currently pending with debt recovery tribunals, the Centre said.