A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission announces poll dates for five states: Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases, between February 11 to March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said. Two scooter-borne men molest woman in Bengaluru, assault caught on camera: The incident is believed to have taken place a few hours after the mass street harassment reported from the heart of the state capital on New Year’s Eve. MK Stalin appointed DMK working president: The health of his father, party chief M Karunanidhi, has deteriorated significantly over the past few months. TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife files complaint against CBI over his arrest: The parliamentarian’s lawyer said they would seek bail and produce documents in court to prove that he was in poor health. At least 150 prisoners in Philippines escape after jail is attacked by 100 gunmen: Authorities say the attack at the North Cotabato District Jail was likely carried out by militants linked to separatist Islamist groups. Computers could pick the Army chief if seniority were the only criterion, says Manohar Parrikar: No procedures were violated when General Bipin Rawat was selected to the top post, the defence minister said. Bombs hurled at BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house allegedly by TMC workers: In her police complaint, she alleged that three masked men had assaulted her and vandalised her house. Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as 44th chief justice of India: President Pranab Mukherjee administered his oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Turkey identifies suspect behind Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39: So far, 16 people have been detained in connection with the New Year’s attack, in which 39 people were killed. Supreme Court seeks list of companies with over Rs 500 crore debt: There are more than 70,000 cases involving over Rs 5 lakh crore currently pending with debt recovery tribunals, the Centre said.