Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh on Tuesday invited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to campaign for the Congress for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, The Hindu reported on Wednesday. Singh, who was in Patna to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, said he had an “informal discussion” with Kumar, whose Janata Dal (United) is allied with the Congress in Bihar.

“I requested Nitish for support in the Punjab Assembly polls and was hopeful of getting the same,” Singh said, adding that the Congress and the JD(U) were working well together in Bihar. “The informal discussions between us extended over a wide range of subjects and we spoke about matters of common interest to both states,” Singh said.

Assembly elections in Punjab will take place on February 4. The model code of conduct has come into effect in all poll-bound states starting immediately, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said on Wednesday.