Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife on Wednesday said the cricketer-turned-politician was likely to contest the Punjab Assembly polls from Amritsar East constituency, reported ANI. Navjot Kaur Sindhu recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress.

She was the chief parliamentary secretary in the BJP-Akali Dal government in the state before she quit. Her husband was also part of the saffron camp till he resigned from the Rajya Sabha alleging that the party was not letting him work for the state, which he said was his prime focus. After leaving the saffron camp, he formed a new political front, Aawaaz-e-Punjab, with India’s former hockey captain Pargat Singh and Punjab MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwant Singh Bains.