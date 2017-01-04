India’s women’s football team beat Bangladesh 3-1 to win their fourth consecutive South Asian Football Federation cup for women in Siliguri on Wednesday. India were at their dominating best right from the start of the game, giving Bangladesh a run for the title. Within 12 minutes, India took the lead with Dangmei Grace scoring the opening goal.

Bangladesh tried to capitalise on the counter-attack but were shut down by a strong Indian defence. However, they equalised just before half-time with N Sirat Jahan Shopna scoring for Bangladesh.

As soon as the second half began, India upped the ante by converting a penalty. Sasmita Malik scored from the spot to make it 2-1 in the 70th minute. Indumathi Kathiresan immediately made it 3-1 to take the game away from the opponents.

It was an enthralling game of football in the end with India emerging as four-time champions. They had previously beaten Nepal 3-1 to enter the final.