The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday announced that it would launch a record 103 satellites on a single rocket in the first week of February. Three of the satellites are indigenously made. The space agency said that no other country has attempted a mission of this scale so far. Russia currently holds the record of launching 37 satellites during a single mission in 2014.

The launch will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Isro’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre Director S Somnath said several other nations, including the United States and Germany, were also part of the programme. “These will be 100 micro-small satellites, which will be launched using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C37. The weight of the payload will be 1,350 kilos, of which 500-600 kilos will be the satellite’s weight,” he said at the Indian Science Congress in Tirupati, adding that remaining three satellites were made in the country.