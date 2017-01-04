The big news: Opposition parties do not want Budget presented before polls, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: SC told Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day, and the EC announced election dates for five states.
- Opposition parties unite in protest against Union Budget being announced before state elections: The Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Left wrote a letter to the President and the CEC saying the move would influence polls in favour of the ruling party.
- Karnataka must continue to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water a day to Tamil Nadu, SC says: The court is deciding on the applicability of a 2007 award by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.
- EC announces poll dates for five states, first phase of UP elections on February 11: Manipur’s polls will be held in two phases, on March 4 and March 8, and the model code of conduct has come into effect.
- Matter of dual control of tax remains undecided, GST council to meet again on January 16: Kerala’s finance minister said the uniform tax might be introduced in September this year.
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian cricket team: However, he will play in the upcoming One-day Internationals and Twenty20 series against England.
- Suspected Lashkar militant arrested in Kashmir’s Handwara region: An AK-47 rifle, three magazines, a Chinese Pistol with a magazine, three hand grenades, a magazine pouch and a map were seized from him, the police said.
- Citizens protest after Reserve Bank of India refuses to exchange demonetised notes: Protesters argued that Narendra Modi had announced that old currency could be exchanged at the apex bank till March 31.
- TMC workers block NH-2, railway tracks in protest against Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest: The Home Ministry directed Kolkata police commissioner to ensure safety of those being attacked by TMC cadres.
- Hiranandani, GMR and Tata pull out of Navi Mumbai airport project: The three companies said their concerns included the incomplete resettlement of families and no pre-development work.
- Report says 66 weapons and more than 7,000 rounds of ammunition looted since Burhan Wani’s death: The information was released by the state Home Ministry.