More than 100 people were injured on Wednesday when a commuter train got derailed in United States’ New York City. The incident took place in Brooklyn during rush hour, however, officials told Reuters that the injuries sustained were not fatal.

The New York City Fire Department said 103 people were injured after the Long Island Railroad train derailed around 8.30 am (local time) at the Atlantic Terminal, one of New York’s busiest stations. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the train derailed after hitting a bumping block when it failed to stop on time. The first two cars of the train were severely damaged in the incident.

The governor played down the incident and said the most serious injury sustained in the accident was a broken leg.

This is the second such accident involving the city’s commuter railroads in the past three months. A New Jersey Transit train crashed into a terminal in Hoboken in September. A woman died in the incident. Cuomo said Wednesday’s accident was a minor one compared to the crash in September. “There was extensive damage in Hoboken. That train was coming in much faster, did much more damage,” he said.