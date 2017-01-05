The Bengaluru Police has detained two men and five accomplices for questioning in connection with the case of molestation in the city’s Kammanahalli locality, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. However, there have been conflicting reports on the number of men detained in the case.

The suspects were taken in after a video surfaced on Wednesday in which two men on a scooter were seen groping and assaulting a woman when she was walking down an empty street in east Bengaluru.

Investigation found that the mobile phone of one of the two main accused was active at the time of the crime at the spot where the incident took place, according to the Indian Express report. One of the detainees lives in the same street as the woman, close to when she was molested.

The woman comes from Northeast India and lived in the neighbourhood with her roommate. Hundreds of students and youths from other states reside in the same locality. The police will proceed with the inquiry sou motu as the woman is hesitant to come forward and identify them. Officers have registered a case of attempted rape, molestation and robbery against the two main detainees and the five accomplices.

The assault was captured on a CCTV camera fitted at a house on the same street. The resident shared the footage on Facebook as well as with the media and police. It has been shared widely on social media and planyed on loop on TV channels.

In the video, two men on a scooter are seen stopping a few feet away from the woman as she was walking down the street. The pillion then gets off the vehicle and gropes her while she tries to wrest herself away from him. The rider too molests her, after which she is thrown to the ground, while the men ride away on their two-wheeler.

This incident is believed to have taken place hours after a mass molestation was reported from the heart of Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve. On December 31, an unruly mob was seen pawing, molesting and passing laws remarks at women in the city’s MG Road and Brigade Road. Eyewitnesses had said the police were unable to control the crowd. Investigators had said on Wednesday that they had found credible evidence in connection with the mass harassment, but no arrests have been made yet.