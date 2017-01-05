The big news: Opposition to meet EC today to push Union Budget announcement, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Banks reportedly received 94% of Rs 15.4 lakh crore in old notes, and police detained seven in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli groping case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition parties unite in protest against Union Budget being announced before state elections: he Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Left wrote a letter to the President and the CEC saying the move would influence polls in favour of the ruling party.
- Banks reportedly received 94% of Rs 15.4 lakh crore in old notes: The Rs 14.5 lakh crore figure is expected to rise as NRIs and those who were abroad in the 50-day window still have time to deposit the scrapped bills.
- Police detain seven in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli groping case: An investigation found the mobile phone of one of the men active at the site of the crime at the same time.
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian cricket team: However, he will play in the upcoming One-day Internationals and Twenty20 series against England.
- Election Commission announces poll dates for five states, first phase of UP elections on February 11: Manipur’s polls will be held in two phases, on March 4 and March 8, and the model code of conduct has come into effect.
- Matter of dual control of tax remains undecided, GST council to meet again on January 16: Kerala’s finance minister said the uniform tax might be introduced in September this year.
- Citizens protest after Reserve Bank of India refuses to exchange demonetised notes: Protesters argued that Narendra Modi had announced that old currency could be exchanged at the apex bank up to March 31.
- Will withdraw as CM candidate if Congress allies with Samajwadi Party, says Sheila Dikshit: The three-time chief minister of Delhi told NDTV that Akhilesh Yadav was a ‘much better’ candidate for the post in Uttar Pradesh.
- 66 weapons and more than 7,000 rounds of ammunition looted in Kashmir since Burhan Wani’s death: The information was released by the state Home Ministry.
- Isro to launch record 103 satellites on one rocket in February: The space agency said that no other country had attempted a mission of this scale so far.