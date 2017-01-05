A picture has of a Rohingya child washed up dead on the banks of river Naf on Bangladesh-Myanmar border, leading many to compare it with the now iconic image of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, a Syrian refugee whose body was found on the Turkish coast in September 2015 after drowning in the Mediterranean Sea.

Mohammed Shohayet, who was 16 months old drowned while escaping from Myanmar to go to Bangladesh, along with his mother, uncle and elder brother, reported CNN. “When I see the picture, I feel like I would rather die,” Mohammed’s father, Zafar Alam told the news channel.

Alam said he had been separated from his family while escaping from the Myanmar military, who were constantly searching for Rohingyas. Once he reached Bangladesh, he contacted a boatman and asked him to help his family cross the river, he told CNN. On December 4, Alam’s family tried to make their escape, but the boat was overloaded and sank. The next day, he was told about his family’s death, and someone sent the picture of his son to his phone, he told the news channel.

The Rohingyas are considered illegal migrants and not among Myanmar’s ethnic minorities. Myanmar foreign minister Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s de factor leader, has also been criticised for not doing enough to resolve the Rohingya crisis. On November 30, the United Nations said at least 10,000 Rohingya Muslims had fled atrocities in Myanmar and sought refuge in Bangladesh. More than a lakh of them have been housed in temporary camps since violence against them increased in 2012.