Indian-American Raj Shah, an expert on strategic communications and political research, has been appointed the Deputy Assistant to the President by United States President-elect Donald Trump, reported IANS. Shah will also hold the post of deputy communications director and research director, according to an announcement by the Presidential Transition Team.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Trump’s Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. “These individuals will be key leaders in helping to implement the President elect’s agenda and bring real change to Washington,” he said according to PTI.

Shah had played a leading role in the Republican Party’s campaign ahead of the presidential polls. On the Republican National Committee website, Shah has been credited with developing the organisation’s Hillary Clinton opposition research book. Shah is a graduate of Cornell University and served as a research assistant in the Office of Presidential Personnel during the administration of President George W Bush, the RNC website said.

Shah’s parents moved to the US in the 1970s from Mumbai. He was born and raised in Connecticut. He served as the deputy research director at the RNC during the 2012 presidential elections.