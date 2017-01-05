The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa filed by expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator Sasikala Pushpa, ANI reported. In her December 15 petition, Pushpa had alleged that Jayalalithaa’s death was “suspicious” as everything from her hospitalisation to her death was “kept under wraps”, PTI reported.

The Rajya Sabha MP had also sought details of Jayalalithaa’s health reports and treatment. “What happened to Jayalalithaa is something everybody is questioning. Even the cadres feel the same,” she had said in the petition.

On December 29, the Madras High Court had raised questions about Jayalalithaa’s death, asking why her body cannot be exhumed. “When she was admitted to hospital, it was said that she was on a proper diet. After her death, the truth should now be revealed, ” Justice Vaidyalingam had said. The high court bench had also questioned why no revenue division officer had seen her body or why her medical records were not furnished.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, a day after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She had been admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital for 75 days. While senior AIAMDK leader O Panneerselvam took over as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala Natarjan was unanimously selected as the party’s general secretary and took charge on December 31.