The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained 214.39 points and National Stock Exchange Nifty rose by 68 points to cross the 8,250-mark [as of 11.45 am] on Thursday morning as Indian stocks followed positive cues from Asian markets and Wall Street gains. Automobile and telecom stocks were bought heavily by investors during early morning trading.

Tata Motors was among the best performing stocks of the day, with its share price rising by 2.93%. This came after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 30% rise in sales in the United States during December 2016, according to Business Standard. Meanwhile, the BSE Auto Index rose by 1.2%, while the BSE Industrials and BSE Metal indices rose by 1% and 0.9%.

The BSE Telecom index also gained 0.36%, with the shares of Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular rising by 1.24% and 0.81%. Angel Broking executive Amar Singh told NDTV that the Nifty was likely to face some pressure at the 8,300-mark. However, Geojit BNP Paribas said the “firm support” offered to the Nifty on every fall suggested the possibility of “more upsides”.

Asian markets also gained, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising by 1% and the Shanghai Composite adding 0.1% to its value, AP reported. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4%. Indices in Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan also rose. This came after the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting. Bank officials discussed the impact of Donald Trump’s proposed economic stimulus and attributed rising stock prices and bond rates to positive sentiment regarding the US President-elect’s plans. Trump will take office on January 20.