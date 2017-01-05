A sessions court in Meghalaya on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against independent legislator Julius Dorphang, who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, IANS reported. Dorphang, who represents the Mawhati constituency in the state Assembly, went into hiding after the police registered a case against him following his failure to appear before the investigating officer in the case.

East Khasi Hills District Superintendent of Police M Kharkrang said Dorphang had been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Meghalaya Times reported. The MLA has also been charged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The girl Dorphang allegedly assaulted was rescued from a guest house owned by Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh’s son in December. The 14-year-old later gave the names of her traffickers to investigators, following which five people were arrested in connection with the case.

The warrant was issued one day after two civil society groups asked state police to issue a red alert notice against Dorphang. “There is a lot of unnecessary pressure that the police are facing...because one of the accused is a legislator supporting the ruling party,” Civil Society Women’s Organisation President Agnes Kharshiing said. The groups have also demanded Lyngdoh’s resignation and have asked Chief Minister Mukul Sangma to ensure a fair trial in the case.