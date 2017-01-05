A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition meets Election Commission, asks for Union Budget to be delayed: Fair elections cannot be held if the budget is tabled three days before the states votes, said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Supreme Court dismisses Sasikala Pushpa’s plea for a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death: The expelled AIADMK leader had moved the apex court alleging that the death of the former Tamil Nadu CM was ‘suspicious’. Police arrest four for molesting woman in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli area: The main accused – the two scooter-borne men who accosted the woman on New Year’s Eve – and five accomplices were detained earlier. Rs 2,000 notes without Gandhi’s image cause panic in Madhya Pradesh village, bank says they are genuine: Officials of a local branch of the SBI, which issued the bills, said it was a printing error and took the currency back. Rohingya toddler washes up dead on river bank, brings back memories of Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi: The 16-month-old boy was escaping the Myanmar violence and heading towards Bangladesh when he drowned in the Naf river. India should ‘cool its missile fever’, says Chinese state media after Agni tests: An editorial in the Global Times accused New Delhi of breaking United Nations-imposed limits on the development of nuclear arms and long-range weapons. Meghalaya court issues non-bailable warrant against MLA accused of raping 14-year-old girl: Julius Dorphang went into hiding after the police registered a case against him following his failure to appear before the investigating officer in the case. US court asks Yoga guru Bikram Choudhury to give up income to pay for damages in sexual assault case: He has also been directed to turn over his fleet of 43 luxury cars. First scientist from Andhra Pradesh to win Nobel Prize will get Rs 100 crore: Chandrababu Naidu: Researchers said the chief minister was mistaken if he thought they worked for money. Indian-American Raj Shah appointed deputy assistant to Donald Trump: He played a leading role in the Republican Party’s campaign against Hillary Clinton ahead of the US presidential elections last year.