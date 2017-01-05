A look at the headlines right now:

Cyrus Mistry’s cousin refutes claim that he influenced his ouster, calls him ‘Lame duck of Bombay House’: In a petition, the former Tata Sons chairperson had accused Mehli Mistry of pushing Ratan Tata to remove him from the post. Tax collections for 2016-2017 will exceed Budget estimate of Rs 16.3 lakh crore, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said demonetisation had not affected revenue collections, even as states asked the Centre to relax borrowing limits. Sensex gains 245 points, Nifty rises by 83 amid hopes of Centre achieving fiscal deficit target: The Bombay Stock Exchange’s automobile, industrial and telecom indices also rose following strong performances by sectoral companies. Banks reportedly received 94% of Rs 15.4 lakh crore in old notes after demonetisation: The Rs 14.5 lakh crore figure is expected to rise as NRIs and those who were abroad in the 50-day window still have time to deposit the scrapped bills. Xiaomi’s India sales cross $1-billion mark two years after entry into country: The China-based firm has increased its focus on the world’s largest-growing smartphone market, even as it has failed to meet sales targets at home. Trai wants your opinion on its latest net neutrality consultation paper: The regulatory body said it was important to identify the types of practices that violate the concept. Apple joins SoftBank’s Vision Fund with $1-billion investment: The Silicon Valley company believes this will help ‘speed the development of technologies that may be strategically important’ to it.