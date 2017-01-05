The Delhi government on Thursday announced a ban on cars and buses in the city’s centre, Connaught Place, for three months from February as part of its Smart City Project. The restricted area includes the inner and middle circles of Connaught Place, the city’s commercial area, NDTV reported.

Citizens will have access to battery-operated vehicles from parking zones including Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Palika parking during the trial period. Police said an average of 1,088 vehicles are parked in the zones that have the capacity to hold 3,172 cars.