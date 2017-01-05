Two people were killed and at least 10 were injured in a car bomb blast near a court in Turkey’s Izmir on Thursday, Reuters reported. The explosion followed an exchange of gunfire between the city’s police and three militants, local media and police officials said. Police killed two shooters and are looking for the third suspect.

Officials identified the deceased victims as a police officer and a court house employee. The incident follows a deadly attack on New Year’s Eve in Istanbul that killed 30 people at a nightclub. In December too, the country was targeted by several attacks, including twin blasts at a stadium in Istanbul that killed 38 people and injured 166 others and the assassination of the Russian ambassador on December 19.

The Islamic State and other radical groups have launched several attacks on Turkish territory. Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation that is part of the United States-led coalition fighting the terror outfit in Syria.