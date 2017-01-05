The big news: EC says it a must for candidates to disclose source of income, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The president said demonetisation may impact the economy, and Bengaluru's police chief said molestation reports were exaggerated.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Candidates must disclose their sources of income, Election Commission tells Supreme Court: The poll panel said a candidate must be disqualified in case they or their family member has an existing contract with the government.
- Demonetisation may temporarily slow down the economy, says President Pranab Mukherjee: In his New Year address to governors and lieutenant governors, he said the poor would need some help ‘to alleviate their suffering’.
- 30 seconds of confusion projected as mass molestation, Bengaluru’s police commissioner tells BBC: There is no evidence to prove that ‘sex attacks’ took place in the city’s MG Road-Brigade Road area on New Year’s Eve, Praveed Sood said.
- Two killed and at least 10 injured in blast near Izmir court in Turkey, say reports: Turkish police reportedly shot down two shooters and are looking for a third suspect.
- Opposition meets Election Commission, asks for Union Budget to be delayed: Fair elections cannot be held if the budget is tabled three days before the states votes, said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
- Aadhaar data collection by private agencies is not a great idea, observes Supreme Court: The court was hearing petitions filed challenging the constitutional validity of the Unique Identification Authority of India scheme.
- Tax collections for 2016-2017 will exceed Budget estimate of Rs 16.3 lakh crore, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said demonetisation had not affected revenue collections, even as states asked the Centre to relax borrowing limits.
- EC asks Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav to reply on the party symbol dispute by Jan 9: Meanwhile, the two leaders were busy amassing supporters to retain the cycle, which has long been associated with the Samajwadi Party.
- Delhi’s former principal secretary accuses CBI of harassment, seeks early retirement: In a letter, Rajendra Kumar claimed investigators tried to force him to implicate Arvind Kejriwal for corruption.
- Meghalaya court issues non-bailable warrant against MLA accused of raping 14-year-old girl: Julius Dorphang went into hiding after the police registered a case against him following his failure to appear before the investigating officer in the case.