Musical comedy-drama film La La Land won the top awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. La La Land won in the Musical or Comedy category, while Moonlight won the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, and Zootopia got the Best Animated Feature Film award. Isabelle Huppert was named Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Elle, while Emma Stone won for Musical or Comedy. Casey Affleck won the Best Actor for Drama for his role in Manchester By the Sea while Ryan Gosling won the Best Actor in the Musical/Comedy category for La La Land.

La La Land’’s Damien Chazelle won Best Director - Motion Picture. La La Land had received seven nominations this year, more than any other film. It bagged the awards for Best Original Score, Best Original Song and Best Screenplay.

Aaron Taylor Johnson won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Nocturnal Animals. Viola Davis won the award for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Fences.

Some of the big nominees were Natalie Portman for Jackie and Amy Adams for Arrival, as well as Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool, Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water, and Mahershah Ali for Moonlight. Mel Gibson was nominated for Best Director for his film Hacksaw Ridge.

In the television categories, The Crown trumped Game of Thrones, winning Best Series, Drama. Atlanta won the award for the Best Television Series in the Comedy or Musical category. The People v. O.J. Simpson got the Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television award.

Meryl Streep was announced the winner of the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry. She has been nominated for 30 Golden Globes and won a record eight so far. Her last win was for The Iron Lady in 2010. She took on US President-elect Donald Trump in her speech without taking his name.

Streep said Hollywood was full of people from diverse backgrounds. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. So if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts. And that is not the arts,” she said.

Speaking about Trump’s mimicking of a disabled reporter, Streep said, “And this instinct, to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.” She called upon the press to “hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage”.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon hosted the awards ceremony.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017