The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its probe into the purchase of 111 aircraft between 2005-2006 by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, The Indian Express reported. A bench led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, however, dismissed a petition that wanted the investigation supervised by the judiciary.

“If there is any challenge to the CBI report [on the purchase of the aircraft] then it can be done in accordance with the law,” the bench said. “When the government is different, the party in power is different...We must have faith in our investigating agency.” The petition, filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, alleged that there were serious irregularities in the purchase and lease of the aircraft, which were procured for national carrier Air India, The Hindu reported. The petition said the irregularities along with giving air routes to private carriers had led to the decline of Air India.

Representing the NGO, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had asked the court to oversee the investigation, saying the CBI had not conducted a thorough probe. Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi said the CBI was investigating the alleged irregularities on the basis of a First Information Report and was likely to complete its probe by June. Rohatgi added that the matter was before Parliament. The court said Bhushan could coordinate with the CBI to inform the agency of what the NGO wanted to covered by the probe.