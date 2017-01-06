Closed circuit television footage emerged on Thursday of a group of men sexually assaulting a woman in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on New Year’s eve, just hours after the Bengaluru police arrested four men for molesting a woman in the city’s Kammanahalli area the same night. The police said two men tried to grope the woman while she was riding pillion on a bike, and then they along with their friends attacked officers who tried to intervene. The CCTV video has not been made public yet.

The two accused, one in a yellow jacket and the other in a blue one, are believed to be students, the police said. The police have questioned more than 1,000 people in connection with the case, the Deccan Herald reported. The mob, which the police say outnumbered their personnel many times over, later attacked their neighbourhood chowki, breaking doors and windows and leaving the officers to cower in an inside room, The Indian Express reported.

The Bengaluru incident, which was also caught on video, has led to widespread outrage all over the country. The assault came at a time when the city police and administration were also being panned for being unable to prevent scores of women from getting groped in the city’s MG Road and Brigade road areas while they were out on the night of December 31.